Police at the Nash Park Site on Winslow Road

Police have made a six arrests after three warrants were carried out in Nash.

The warrants were carried out under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 at plots in Nash Park Site, Winslow Road, at 6am on Wednesday, January 11.

A number of items that are believed to be stolen were recovered, including a vehicle, tools and electrical equipment, as well as offensive weapons including a samurai sword and knuckledusters.

About 70 officers were involved in the operation

Two other vehicles, that were suspected to have been used in crime, were also recovered.

Three men, aged 19, 24 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released on police bail until April 11.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and handling stolen property. He has been released on police bail until April 11.

Detective Chief Inspector Ryan James said: “Aylesbury Vale CID is leading on this ongoing investigation into firearms, burglary and handling stolen property offences.

“These warrants, which were supported by our Neighbourhood Team and involved 70 police officers, passed peacefully

“Six arrests were made and a large amount of suspected stolen property was found, as our investigation continues.”

