Samurai sword and knuckledusters among weapons found after major police operation in village between Milton Keynes and Buckingham
Six arrests were made and a large amount of suspected stolen property was found
Police have made a six arrests after three warrants were carried out in Nash.
The warrants were carried out under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 at plots in Nash Park Site, Winslow Road, at 6am on Wednesday, January 11.
Advertisement
A number of items that are believed to be stolen were recovered, including a vehicle, tools and electrical equipment, as well as offensive weapons including a samurai sword and knuckledusters.
Two other vehicles, that were suspected to have been used in crime, were also recovered.
Three men, aged 19, 24 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released on police bail until April 11.
Advertisement
One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and handling stolen property. He has been released on police bail until April 11.
Detective Chief Inspector Ryan James said: “Aylesbury Vale CID is leading on this ongoing investigation into firearms, burglary and handling stolen property offences.
Advertisement
“These warrants, which were supported by our Neighbourhood Team and involved 70 police officers, passed peacefully
“Six arrests were made and a large amount of suspected stolen property was found, as our investigation continues.”
Advertisement
> Keep up to date with the latest news from Milton Keynes and beyond on the MK Citizen website and log on to The Bucks Herald for all the latest stories making the headlines in Aylesbury Vale and surrounding areas.