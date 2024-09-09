Sanctuary Forever: Event to commemorate 20 years since closure of Milton Keynes' famous venue

The biggest 90s rave reunion for 20 years will see the return of The Sanctuary to V7 Saxon Street in Milton Keynes for 'Sanctuary Forever'.

The event is expected to attract 5,000 ravers who will head to the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on November 2 for Sanctuary Forever: The Return to V7 Saxon Street.

The event commemorates the return of the historic Sanctuary venue, which closed in 2004. The Sanctuary hosted live music acts such as The Cult, The Prodigy, and Gary Numan.

The Sanctuary opened its doors in December 1991, becoming the birthplace for the legendary Dreamscape raves. It quickly evolved into a pivotal hub that shaped various underground electronic dance music genres and styles. The venue hosted a myriad of iconic promoters and events with its 12-hour all-night events attracting a national audience leaving memories that still resonate today.

The Sanctuary also played host to renowned live music acts, featuring performances by The Cult, The Prodigy, Brand New Heavies, Paul Weller, solidifying its place in music history.

After an unforgettable journey that spanned over a decade, The Sanctuary closed on July 10, 2004, with rave promoter Slammin Vinyl hosting the venue’s final event.

Now, after 20 years, Sanctuary Forever: The Return to V7 Saxon Street promises an electrifying 11-hour rave, paying tribute to the monumental impact of The Sanctuary and commemorating its official return to V7 Saxon Street. The event boasts an incredible line-up yet to be announced.

Gates will open from midday with tickets available here