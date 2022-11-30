Santa is coming to Bletchley for a special ‘Christmas on Queensway’ event this Saturday afternoon.

Organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, there will be fun and entertainment for all ages on offer between 12 noon and 5pm.

People can meet browse a Christmas market, meet Santa in his Grotto, enjoy fairground rides and a festive train trip, take part in some Christmas crafts or enjoy food and drink from local vendors.

There will be festive train rides on offer

There will be free entertainment throughout the afternoon, including a Christmas DJ and karaoke, an Elvis tribute act, Newton Leys Primary School choir, community carol singing and the It's All About Ellie Band.

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council was created in 2001 and has 21 town councillors, who represent their community as the first tier of local government.

