Santa comes to Milton Keynes town for free Christmas event this weekend
There will be fun and entertainment for all the family
Santa is coming to Bletchley for a special ‘Christmas on Queensway’ event this Saturday afternoon.
Organised by Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, there will be fun and entertainment for all ages on offer between 12 noon and 5pm.
Advertisement
People can meet browse a Christmas market, meet Santa in his Grotto, enjoy fairground rides and a festive train trip, take part in some Christmas crafts or enjoy food and drink from local vendors.
Most Popular
There will be free entertainment throughout the afternoon, including a Christmas DJ and karaoke, an Elvis tribute act, Newton Leys Primary School choir, community carol singing and the It's All About Ellie Band.
Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council was created in 2001 and has 21 town councillors, who represent their community as the first tier of local government.
Advertisement
The town council team works in partnership with the community to promote the well-being of everyone in the area.