Santander lights up its HQ as headline sponsor of Milton Keynes Pride Festival

Santander has been announced as the headline sponsor for the 2024 Milton Keynes Pride Festival (MKPF) which takes place on September 14.

This is the fourth year Santander has sponsored the event which expects to attract around 20,000 people for MK Pride’s fifth anniversary.

MKPF seeks to promote visibility, social cohesion, connection, education, equality, and promotion of the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Footfall at the event has almost doubled over the years. MK Pride is free to enter, and therefore relies solely on sponsorship and donations. After the event the remaining profits are split between local LGBTQ+ charities.

The Santander headquarters has been lit up to mark its sponsorship of the Milton Keynes Pride Festival

In the two weeks leading up to MKPF, Santander has lit up its UK headquarters in Unity Place, to show its support.

Damien Shieber, Head of Culture at Santander UK said: “We are so excited to be supporting the Milton Keynes Pride Festival for the fourth time, and it’s great to see interest and attendance growing year on year. At Santander we are committed to being a place to be yourself, with our core values championing inclusivity - not only for our people, but also the communities that we are part of. MK Pride provides a brilliant opportunity to create a place to be yourself within the Milton Keynes community and celebrate inclusivity together.”

Keith Emmett, director of Milton Keynes Pride Festival said: "We are so fortunate to have Santander as the headline sponsor for MK Pride again this year. As the largest local employer, having their support makes such a huge impact.

Join us on 14 September for a day filled with joy, togetherness, as well as huge performances from the likes of RuPaul's famous Kitty Scott-Claus, as we celebrate our fifth anniversary of pride in Milton Keynes.”

Click here for more information about Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2024.