Santa’s Grotto featuring ‘The Snowman’ returns to Milton Keynes shopping centre

The centre:mk has launched its Santa’s Grotto with the festive fun featuring the much-loved Christmas classic ‘The Snowman’.

Visitors will be treated to an exciting and heart-warming interpretation of ‘The Snowman’ brought to life by actors portraying the popular children’s Christmas story.

The snowy landscape provides a joyful backdrop to some of the most magical and memorable moments from the original story to celebrate the arrival of the festive season. Families can spend up to 30 minutes in the Grotto including a craft experience before they have their own individual family visit with Santa in his sleigh. Every child will receive a gift from Santa an there’ll be an opportunity to capture the memory with a family photograph with Santa which can be purchased separately.

Located in Middleton Hall, Santa’s Grotto, the largest indoor shopping centre Christmas Grotto in the UK, was launched last Friday and runs until Christmas Eve. Surrounded by a spectacular lighting display of Christmas characters, decorations and over 10,000 twinkly lights, visitors are promised a truly magical and festive experience.

Alongside the Grotto is the Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride, where visitors can be transported across the globe and even into space. The Sleigh seats up to eight, offering a unique family attraction. Once on board, passengers will receive an HD VR Headset and embark on a fully immersive ride with a full 360-degree experience along with surround sound. In addition families can take a wonderful short train ride through a winter wonderland. The festive experience continues throughout centre:mk with seven free selfie points dotted around the centre to create fantastic photo opportunities and lasting memories for all ages.

Kevin Duffy, director of centre:mk, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto has become a firm family favourite and attracts families from across the country, providing a wonderful place for the community to come together to enjoy and celebrate the magic of Christmas with their children.

“Visitors can experience the festive spirit alongside the world-class selection of shopping and dining opportunities including H&M, John Lewis & Partners, M&S, H Beauty, Reiss, Ted Baker and Mango.”