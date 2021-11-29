Santa's Grotto is open until shops close on Christmas Eve, says Milton Keynes shopping centre

The centre:mk has announced its Peter Rabbit themed Sants's grotto will be open until 5.30pm on Christmas Eve.

Spaces are still avaiable to be booked at the grotto, which features favourite Beatrix Potter characters, including Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Tod, Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle and Peter Rabbit himself. All are played by professional actors.

Ticket prices are from £12.50 for children and £4.99 per adult.

Santa's grotto at centre:mk

Each visits lasts between 25 and 30 minutes, Peter Rabbit will first welcome families into his burrow where they will help find Peter’s secret passage

leading to Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle’s kitchen.

The excitable Squirrel Nutkin will be up to mischievous tricks, whilst visitors decorate their own Christmas Elf biscuits with Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, before meeting the cunning fox, Mr Tod in his twinkly lair.

Families are then taken individually to meet Santa himself and the children receive a gift.

Santa's grotto at centre:mk

The fully illuminated grotto is surrounded by a Christmas scene of decorations and lights which fill Middleton Hall. There is a train ride, a genuine Victorian carousel and vintage helter-skelter as well as 14 cabins featuring independent craft and gift traders.

There are also eight large selfie points such as giant baubles and snowmen to interact with and even special Reindeer Glasses for sale for £1 at the Guest service lounge. The glasses turn every point of light across centre:mk into a reindeer’s face, and all proceeds are being donated to Age UK Milton Keynes.