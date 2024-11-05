Satisfied A-Level students take to social media to recommend studying at Milton Keynes College

Layal, Amelie, Tenesee Bottom Scarlett, and Alexia are so pleased with MK College that they're helping the marketing department promote the place

Five A-Level students have launched their very own campaign to sing the praises of MK College.

The girls felt so strongly about the quality of education they’re receiving that they’re taking to social media to promote their courses to others.

And they’re even taking to the stage at the college open day to give speeches about their experiences.

Amelie Reece, Alexia Cosovan, Tenesee Fenty, Scarlett Gilligan and Layal Kidess are now working with the college’s marketing team to produce social media content to encourage more school leavers to give the college a good look.

Head of A Levels, Marc Hulbert, says he was quite taken aback when the quintet came to him saying they wanted to help.

“I’m sure some people will think we put them up to it, but the girls just came to me and asked if it would be okay to promote their college courses. The rest of the staff and I are really touched that they wanted to do this, so now we’re getting them involved, giving talks at Open Events too,” he said.

This is the first year the College has offered A Levels, and they have been inundated with applications.

Alexia said: “We got talking and agreed that we were so lucky to have found out about A Levels at the College, and we thought there wasn't really a lot on social media about it, so we wanted to create a platform where we could talk about it and show other students why we think studying here is so good.”

Scarlett said: “We’re all really enjoying our time here. Speaking to some of our friends who have gone to different sixth forms, it seems like we’re just having a much better experience here at college.”

She added: “We think it’s only fair to show that you can enjoy A Levels without it being really stressful, which a lot of them are telling us, sixth form is like.”

Tenesee told the Citizen: “I decided to move to a college because I didn't really like the school environment. I think being here, you work every bit as hard but it’s more relaxed, and I think it’s much better suited to my personality.”

Amelia agrees. “It’s just a much more grown-up place, a more mature place,” she siad.. “Everyone who comes is here because they’ve chosen it. If you have work to do, you have to be disciplined enough to motivate yourself. It’s given us all a new sense of independence. We’re surrounded by new people and have had to make new friends, so I reckon it’s probably a better preparation for university too.”

The girls have agreed to take to the stage for College Open Events, as well as producing their social media content.

They are going to be telling their stories this Saturday, November 9, as open mornings are being held at the College’s Chaffron Way and Bletchley campuses as well as the South Central Institute for Technology.

For more information you can visit here.