Sausage dogs go free at Pup-up café event in Milton Keynes this summer

Dog-lovers will be able to get a four-legged fix from a very different kind of café in Milton Keynes.

A ‘Pup-up Café’ will be coming to the city, along with hundreds of dachshunds and their humans, on July 7 at Revolucion de Cuba in Savoy Crescent.

Dogs go free while humans are subject to a ticket fee from £10.

The café will host a series of sessions throughout the day allowing every pooch ample fuss time.

Hundreds of dachshunds will be descending on MK next month.

Owners can socialise their pups, meet other owners and let their dog roam free without a lead in a safe and secure environment.

The session also includes photo opportunities with props available, best-dressed sausage prizes, unlimited puppocinos, toys and ball pits entertainment and local dog stalls and businesses to browse.

Pup Up Café hosts a number of events across England including for those with pugs, or ‘all-paws’ for all friendly four-legged companions.