Sausage dogs go free at Pup-up café event in Milton Keynes this summer
A ‘Pup-up Café’ will be coming to the city, along with hundreds of dachshunds and their humans, on July 7 at Revolucion de Cuba in Savoy Crescent.
Dogs go free while humans are subject to a ticket fee from £10.
The café will host a series of sessions throughout the day allowing every pooch ample fuss time.
Owners can socialise their pups, meet other owners and let their dog roam free without a lead in a safe and secure environment.
The session also includes photo opportunities with props available, best-dressed sausage prizes, unlimited puppocinos, toys and ball pits entertainment and local dog stalls and businesses to browse.
Pup Up Café hosts a number of events across England including for those with pugs, or ‘all-paws’ for all friendly four-legged companions.
