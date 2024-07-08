Savvy Milton Keynes football fan flies out to watch the Euros for less than £37

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes TikTok star has proved it is possible to fly out to Germany and watch a Euros match all for less than £37.

Callum Ryan, 23, says he wanted to show other England fans how cheap and simple the trip could be.

He booked his flight with Ryanair from East Midlands airport to the Berlin Brandenburg International airport, paying just £32.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When in Germany, he spent four euros on a tube ticket to Reichstag in Berlin. Here he discovered a fan zone, which was totally free.

Callum Ryan

He looked up the price of a ticket for the fan zone at Box Park in London’s Shoreditch and found it cost £32.21. This mean flying to Germany for a game is just a few pounds more that going to one in the UK.

Callum said the atmosphere in the fan zone was ‘amazing’.

"My plan was there to be there for a day and experience the fan zone and the city.

"I bought a meal deal which cost me €8 for a hotdog and a bottle of beer, which I'm pretty sure is cheaper than a pint in London. My friend Louiz from Berlin showed me around all the different fan zones in the city. We also took the opportunity to do some shopping."

"I bought a meal deal which cost me €8 for a hotdog and a bottle of beer, which I'm pretty sure is cheaper than a pint in London

A content creator, Callum has 1.1m followers on TikTok.