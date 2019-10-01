Saxon Bridge customer paid thousands for car not knowing they Milton Keynes showroom had vanished

A customer who lives in Cyprus has told how he paid the Saxon Bridge car superstore in Milton Keynes more than £4,475 over the past week – only to learn the company has vanished.

Panayiotis Ioannides put down the money as a deposit on a two-year-old Jeep Renegade, which was up for sale at £13,475.

Saxon Bridge

The vehicle was due to be delivered to him in Cyprus after he paid the balance.

Paperwork seen by the Citizen shows Panayiotis paid the deposit in stages over the course of the past 10 days, with the last payment of £3,200 reaching Saxon Bridge's account yesterday.

But on Thursday the Mount Farm company suddenly closed without warning, and car transporters were seen taking away the cars for sale.

It is rumoured they have gone into administration or liquidation, but there are no notices displayed with details of a liquidator for customers to contact to claim their money back.

Many customers who paid Saxon Bridge for a service plan fear their money has been lost while others, like Panayiotis, had paid a deposit for a new car they might now never see.

He says he is completely unaware of the closure until he saw it on social media.

“I am in this terrible and stressful situation. I paid so far the £4.475 pounds and was about to pay the rest 9.000 balance this week to get the car but unfortunately this terrible event came through,” he said.

“I cannot communicate with nobody now, no phones answering, a friend passed by and saw their premises locked.

“Could anybody help me, to contact the administrator and seek for a solution.”

Saxon Bridge began in Wolverton, but expanded to Auckland Park at Mount Farm in the summer of 2018. The Wolverton site closed earlier this year, with staff moving to the new site.