Saxon Court vaccination centre will NOT be closing down this month, says Milton Keynes Council

Milton Keynes Council has entered a new agreement with the NHS to keep the vaccination centre at Saxon Court open until 2022 to support the national Covid-19 booster initiative.

The CMK centre, which is earmarked for a massive residential development, was originally due to close this month after having served its purpose as a vaccination hub for the past eight months.

The council offered Saxon Court, its former housing offices, to the NHS as a major vaccination centre last year and made essential refits needed by the NHS to accommodate staff and equipment.

Saxon Court

It opened in February 2021 and was originally due to run until October, but now the arrangement has been extended over the winter to help vaccinate even more residents.

More than 120,000 people have so far been vaccinated at the site.

During the extension period the council is making 49 parking spaces directly outside the centre free to local people while they receive their jab

Parking spaces at the rear of the building that had been cordoned off to manage queues at peak times are being returned to normal use (standard parking rates) from November 1 in preparation for demand from Christmas shoppers.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “We’re happy to be extending our arrangement with the NHS to get COVID-19 vaccinations to more local people. There’s been a lot of hard work, both visible and behind the scenes to make it easy to be vaccinated, and we’re continuing to play our part. Eligible residents will be able get their booster at Saxon Court by making an appointment when they’re prompted, and there will continue to be slots available for people yet to be vaccinated at all – it’s not too late to get yours.”

The NHS or the National Booking Service get in touch by phone or text message when someone becomes eligible for the booster vaccination – there’s no need to contact your GP in advance.

Protection from COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time. NHS leaders say it's important that everyone comes forward to get their booster when asked, especially as cases rise in Milton Keynes.

Meanwhile a planning application from private developers has been submitted to transform the 2.35 acre Saxon Court site into 'MK Gateway'.