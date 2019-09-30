Saxonbridge car superstore in Milton Keynes was "going through a tough time" before closing without warning

A car superstore that has closed without warning has left customers all over Milton Keynes in the lurch.

Saxonbridge had up to 600 used cars for sale at its huge depot on Bletchley's Mount Farm.

Saxonbridge MK

But last week car transporters were seen moving them, leaving the place empty.

The company is said to have traded as normal up until the day before. Now, though its website is still live, its social media accounts have been taken down.

It is rumoured the company has gone into administration or liquidation, but there are no notices displayed with details of a liquidator for customers to contact.

Some customers say they have prepaid Saxonbridge for service plans on cars purchased from the firm and they fear their money has now been lost.

The news has caused an outcry on social media, prompting a reply from somebody claiming to be an employee at Saxonbridge.

The post states: “This is a family business that is currently going through a tough time. We’re not able to produce any statement, or comment on the situation.

“Yes, we have ceased trading and information will be given to people involved. It’s only been a few days and these things take time. Please remember there is a family behind this. I would appreciate if the post is removed, before it causes even more upset by being shared around Milton Keynes.”

Saxonbridge began in Wolverton, but expanded to Auckland Park at Mount Farm in the summer of 2018. The Wolverton site closed earlier this year, with staff moving to the new site.