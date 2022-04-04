Scenic new dog friendly pub opens this week by Milton Keynes canalside

The Warbler on the Wharf overlooks the marina at the Campbell Park development and has an outside terrace and south-facing beer garden for sunny days.

McMullen & Sons describe it as a "destination inn", which will offer a social hub for residents and the local community to enjoy.

It is hoped the Warbler on the Wharf will also be enjoyed by cyclists and walkers as a handy stop-off point along the canal, which forms a key leisure route in Milton Keynes.

Warbler on the Wharf. Photo: Gill Prince

The pub serves food, including Sunday roasts and is dog friendly. It has its own car park with 66 spaces.

Tables can be booked now here for the restaurant.