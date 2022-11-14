Scheme helps support Milton Keynes pensioners with council tax payments

Hundreds of low-income pensioners across the city have received help with paying their council tax through a discretionary scheme launched earlier this year by Milton Keynes City Council.

The scheme was launched at the start of June to support hundreds of pensioners living in higher-band council tax properties who were ineligible for the Government’s original council tax rebate scheme.

The Government’s scheme provided a £150 one-off payment to eligible households living in council tax bands A-D, and the Progressive Alliance decided to extend the offer of support to low-income pensioners in council tax bands E-H.

The scheme has proved a success, as 348 pensioners have each received a share of £52,000 in grants so far.

Councillor Rob Middleton, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “We introduced this discretionary scheme to support pensioners with their council tax as many older people don’t have much disposable income, and money off their council tax will go a long way in helping them heat their homes or put dinner on the table. This financial support forms part of a wider support fund, totalling over £21m, to help the community through the cost-of-living crisis this year.”

Councillor Marie Bradburn, Lib Dem Councillor for Bradwell Ward, added: “It’s devastating that there are people living in the city who are truly struggling to make ends meet, so I’m pleased that the Progressive Alliance is stepping up to provide support wherever possible.”