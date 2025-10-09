School run parents win campaign to be allowed to park in nearby PUB in Milton Keynes

The Citizen has saved the day after a city pub called last orders parents using its car park for school run drop-offs and pick-ups.

For more than 40 years, the car park at The Giffard Park pub has been a handy parking spot for dozens of parents driving children to the estate’s nearby primary school.

It avoided the usual parking chaos and congestion at the school gates and had little impact on the pub, which does not open until 11.30am.

But last week parents were stumped when the owners, Sizzling Pubs, installed ANPR cameras and new signs warning that anyone who does not register inside the pub will face fines of up to £100.

Giffard Park Primary’s head tried to negotiate for staff spaces and a 30 to 40 minute grace period for parents, but the landlord refused. The headteacher wrote to families: “I have met with the landlord to discuss the situation and requested additional spaces for our staff and 30–40 mins ‘grace time’ for parents to drop off and pick up, but unfortunately, he was unwilling to agree.” She added: “I have also raised my concerns with our local councillor Jane Carr and MP Chris Curtis about the likely impact on road safety and congestion.” “Without access to the pub car park, dozens of cars will now be forced onto already crowded local streets, which risks increased congestion and danger to children walking to and from school. “The school and parents feel that this decision will undo decades of a community partnership that has kept the area safer. We are asking Sizzling Pubs to reconsider and work with the school on a solution, such as a grace period during drop-off and pick-up, to balance business needs with community safety.” Parents contacted the Citizen to see if we could help. One said: “I believe this is an important story for the local community, highlighting the conflict between corporate parking policies and child safety.. This long-standing arrangement has been crucial in keeping children safe by reducing roadside parking, preventing congestion on double yellow lines and grass verges, and helping avoid accidents near the school entrance.”

We contacted Sizzling Pubs bosses to see what they had to say..

A spokesperson replied: "The Giffard Park has not taken this decision lightly. The decision has not just been made due to school collection times, we have ongoing issues with a variety of individuals abusing the businesses car park including anti-social behaviour during the night, and we have had several concerns regarding litter being left behind.”

They added: "We are happy to work with the school to ensure a period of grace is allowed for the school run of 30 minutes in the morning and the afternoon, and we would of course make provisions for the school should they have any extracurricular activity on specific days.

"We are a community business, and we do not want to cause distress to anyone, however the business loses trade during these timeslots, and we need to protect the business whilst working towards a solution that can be agreed upon with the school in particular.

"To make this situation more manageable for all involved we gave three weeks’ notice to the local school to ensure parents could be notified within a fair timeframe."