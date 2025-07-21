School suspensions in Milton Keynes have hit a record high amid warnings from experts of a crisis of bad behaviour in the classroom.

Department for Education figures show that 6,951 suspensions were handed out in schools across Milton Keynes during the 2023-2024 academic year.

This is an increase of just over 900 from the previous year, when the figure stood at 6,028.

It is also the highest figure since local records began in 2006-2007, and gave the area a rate of 13.4 suspensions per 100 pupils.

Nationally there were 955,000 suspensions during the 2023-2024 academic year, also the highest on record.

Permanent exclusions reached a record level with 10,900 recorded across England in the previous 12 months, including two in Milton Keynes.

Experts warned that "a crisis of bad behaviour" was causing disruption in classrooms, with Beth Prescott from the Centre for Social Justice saying: "Government and schools have an important role to play, but our research shows that parents also need to up their game and take responsibility for their children’s behaviour in class.

"There has been a fundamental breakdown in the school-parent social contract."

Other figures showed that pupils on free school meals or receiving special educational needs support faced a higher rate of suspensions.

In Milton Keynes there was a rate of 36.2 suspensions per 100 pupils receiving free school meals, more than five times the rate for pupils not in receipt of free school meals.

Meanwhile there was a rate of 35.3 suspensions per 100 special needs pupils, more than four times the rate for pupils not receiving such support.

General secretary of school leaders union NAHT Paul Whiteman said the reasons behind disruptive behaviour often lay "beyond the school gates."

"They need back-up in the shape of additional investment in vital services like social care, children's mental health, behaviour support teams, and special educational needs provision, which have been reduced or failed to keep up with demand over the last decade," Whiteman said.

Education Minister Stephen Morgan said the Government’s Plan for Change had included providing access to mental health support in schools, expanding free school meals, introducing breakfast clubs and launching attendance and behaviour hubs.

"We're also continuing to listen to parents as we reform the special educational needs and disabilities system, while already putting in place better and earlier support for speech and language needs, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism and £740 million to encourage councils to create more specialist places in mainstream schools," Morgan said.

