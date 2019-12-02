School teacher Georgia throws her weight behind Milton Keynes charity's Christmas appeal

A primary school teacher is urging the public to support Willen Hospice as it launches its festive appeal.

Georgia Richardson hopes by sharing her story of how the care she and her family received from the hospice helped, it will inspire readers to do their bit.

Georgia Richardson and her dad Jim

Georgia’s dad, Jim, was cared for by the team at Willen before losing his battle with oesophageal cancer in December 2018.

“One year ago I had never visited a hospice; I was terrified to go in and see my dad but as I walked through the entrance door, I was overwhelmed by the love, support and care not only given to my dad, but to my whole family," said Georgia, who teaches at a primary school just outside Milton Keynes.

"The nurses and doctors were able to get on top of the pain that had been crippling him for weeks, and my mum, sister and I were given the support we needed.

“Willen Hospice has become my safe place, my sanctuary, and a place filled with love and memories. I can never repay the gift those nurses gave my family at our most vulnerable time."

And the 24-year-old from Turvey added: “One thing I have learnt is that Christmas is just a day, and the best present in the world is not wrapped up in a parcel, it’s the love and memories shared together, and what you can give to those in need. The nurses, who give up the Christmas period away from their own families to support others, are simply amazing.”

Peta Wilkinson, chief executive at Willen Hospice, said: “We can’t thank Georgia enough for supporting our Christmas appeal. We pride ourselves on giving the best possible care we can all year round, but this seems more poignant at Christmas time. We need to raise £4.7million a year to carry on doing what we do, that’s £9 every minute. We may need to be there for your loved one, one day. Please support us if you can this Christmas.”

Georgia’s Story can be read here or simply text GEORGIA to 70140 to donate £10. Giving Tuesday begins on Tuesday, December 3.