Schoolgirl, 12, still not found after going missing last night in Milton Keynes

There is still no news about the 12-year-old girl who has been missing from MK since early yesterday evening.

Mannat Mann was last seen in St Lucia Crescent in Newton Leys at around 6.50pm on Monday..

Mannat is Asian, around 5ft 6ins tall, and has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey coloured long-sleeve top, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black trainers.

Mannat Mann has been missing overnight

Inspector Gemma Price from Milton Keynes police station said: “I am appealing for help in locating Mannat, who we are growing increasingly concerned for.

“I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do this either by reporting online, or calling 101, and please quote reference 43210356187 while doing so.”