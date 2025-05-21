Schoolgirl with autism turns superhero to help save woman's life in Milton Keynes

A schoolgirl with remarkable powers of observation has helped save a woman’s life this week.

Amy Whatley-Ryan, who is 15, was travelling in the car with her mum Bethany when she spotted a tiny object on top of the railway bridge on the A5 towards Bletchley.

"We were on the opposite side of the road so it was quite a distance away,” said Bethany. “Amy said: ‘Mum, I can see a woman on the side of the bridge over the railway line...We need to help her’.

"All that was visible was a tiny hand over the side of the bridge – I don’t know how she managed to spot it.”

Amy with her mum Bethany

The pair turned the car round and drove back to the bridge, where there was indeed a distraught young woman who was about to jump on to the track.

Bethany walked along the bridge to reach her and tried to calm and reassure her while Amy called the emergency services.

"Amy was so calm and collected. She stayed on the phone for about 20 or 30 minutes, until the police arrived, giving directions and taking instructions. I was so proud of her,” said Bethany, who lives in West Bletchley and works for a charity.

"Meanwhile I continued talking to the young woman, holding her hand and trying to reassure her. She was desperate for help and thought nobody cared… I wanted to to know that we cared.”

Finally the woman allowed Bethany to take her hand and walk her back to safety along the bridge. The pair exchanged a hug – “She held on to me so tightly – she really needed a hug” – before the police took her away to get her the professional help she needed.

"I really hope she’s okay and get better,” said Bethany. “If Amy hadn’t spotting her and realising she needed help, it all might have ended really badly.

Amy, who is in Year 10 at Lord Grey School, was coming back from a work experience placement when the incident happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday May 20. She is hoping for a career in the fashion industry.

"She is autistic but is high-achieving. She’s smart and so caring. I’m just so proud of her,” said Bethany.

When life is difficult, the Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. Call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit their website here.

