New data shows that Milton Keynes schools face £5.7 million worth of cuts in 2023.

Statistics published by the School Cuts campaign, run by teaching unions, reveals that 85 out of 103 schools in Milton Keynes will see a reduction in their spending power next year.

Milton Keynes Council believes this will lead to larger class sizes, reduced subject choice and less individual support.

The cuts will mean larger classes and less subject choices, the council says, Adobe stock

Councillor Zoe Nolan, said: “Sadly, thousands of children across Milton Keynes will feel the effects of these cuts, with less adults in the classroom providing essential support and less individual attention for students, it is making it impossible to provide a proper education.

“For children in Milton Keynes this will have a devastating impact on their future.”

It is estimated that schools across the city will have £128 less on average to spend per pupil.

Advertisement

or teachers, the cuts could mean more real terms pay cuts, more unmanageable workloads, and less time to teach each child, the council states.

Councillor Jane Carr added: “These cuts are damaging the lives of vulnerable children. Pupils from low and middle-income households are already being hit hard with the cost-of-living crisis this winter.

“With less teaching staff to turn to for support it will be the most disadvantaged who will suffer. I am urging the Conservative Government to act now and increase education spending to stop more children from falling through the gaps.”

School resources are under greater stress due to rising energy and food costs.

Advertisement

Councillor Emily Darlington said: “Our children are bearing the cost of the Conservative Government’s economic incompetence.

“We need a government to invest in our children’s future, not limit it.”

Stop School Cuts’ research concluded that 90% of schools in England faced cuts in 2023.

People can access the Stop School Cuts database to check projections for the school their children attend.

Advertisement