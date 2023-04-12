Scout jamborees to be hosted at Gulliver’s Land theme park in Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s Land in MK has entered into partnership with The Scouts to host a string of special activities.

Scouts from across the South East will enjoy a series of events, jamborees and adventures at the popular resort.

Gulliver’s has agreed a unique three-year partnership with the Scouts that will build upon the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities plus a series of special experiences and adventures.

Gulliver’s mascot, Gully Mouse, shows off the new Beaver Scout ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ badge.

Jamboree Weekends will take place at Gulliver’s Land in MK and its other three UK theme park resorts in June and September. The weekends will offer a chance for groups from across the country to come together and celebrate with theme park thrills and activities including orienteering and bushcraft skills.

As part of the agreement, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is also sponsoring the Beaver Scout ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for boys and girls aged six to eight, the badge will be earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Gulliver’s and The Scouts are also working together to create a programme of tailored activities, as well as exclusive discount entries for badge groups.

The Scouts, founded in 1907, is a charity whose aims are to engage and support young people in developing skills for life, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society.

The announcement of the partnership comes as Gulliver’s celebrates 45 years in business.

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts managing director Julie Dalton said: “We are thrilled to announce this special partnership between Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and The Scouts Association to encourage and enhance our shared values of adventure, friendship, being outdoors and learning life skills.

“We want to reach as many uniform and badge groups as possible across Buckinghamshire and the South East to share exciting adventures together at Gulliver’s Land.”