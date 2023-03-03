Scrum-diddlyumptious food hygiene rating for Milton Keynes Rugby Club as 10 venues handed new scores on the doors

Milton Keynes Rugby Club has been handed a top food hygiene rating of five.

The club at Emerson Valley District Park And Pavilion, in Bowland Drive, Emerson Valley, was rated on February 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New food hygiene ratings were also awarded to nine other Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Most in the list have achieved a food and hygiene rating of 5

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes/canteens or takeaways:

> Rated 5: FoodCycle Milton Keynes Wolverton at The Old Bath House, Stratford Road, Wolverton; rated on February 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: Autograph at The Balcony Cafe at Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope; rated on February 16

> Rated 5: SI5 Secret Intelligence at The Grid, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes; rated on February 16

> Rated 5: Stadium MK / Concessions / Bars at Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on February 16

> Rated 5: H&M Logistic Centre (Talkington Bates) at The H&M Logistic Centre, Harvie Card Way, Milton Keynes; rated on February 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 5: Romanelli (Pizza) at 3a Chandos Place, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on February 9

> Rated 5: Revolution at Unit 4b Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on February 18

> Rated 4: HomeGround Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ymca, 1 North Sixth Street, Central Milton Keynes; rated on January 24

> Rated 3: Greek Souvlaki at 2c Brooklands Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on January 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement