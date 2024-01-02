Scrutiny into tragic death of Milton Keynes dad alleged to have been victim of domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Statutory Review has been published about the death of a troubled Milton Keynes dad who reported several times that he was a victim of domestic abuse.

Names have been changed in the report, written by MK Together Safeguarding Partnership, to protect all those involved, and the 38-year-old man is referred to as Christopher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was an insurance salesman and his boss described him as “a true gentleman, short in stature but big in heart”, who was extremely polite and often timid.

Domestic violence against males needs to be more widely recognised, states the Milton Keynes safeguarding report. Generic photo by Getty Images

He said Christopher was “desperate” to make his relationships work with both his current and former partners and feels this made him “passive and submissive.”

The report states: "He described Christopher’s relationships as toxic and has expressed his sorrow and upset at the passing of his colleague.”

The first partner, referred to as Harriet, was the mother of his two children. After separating, he formed a relationship with Isabelle, living with her and her mother and daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In both relationships, there were reports of domestic abuse – from both parties – and police were called a number of times.

"Harriet and Isabelle chose not to take part in the review. Extensive efforts were made to engage with both,” states the report.

About his co-habiting with Isabelle, it states: “Again, this relationship appears to have been violent and abusive, with several visits from the police to the family home.. Once more, on some occasions Christopher was alleged to have been the victim and on others Isabelle is described as the aggrieved party.”

One neighbour reported often hearing shouting and banging from the home and once heard Christopher saying: ‘stop hitting me’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another told the the review that he thought Isabelle was the dominant partner in the relationship and Christopher normally appeared to be “very subservient”.

Christopher’s boss reported seeing him with scratches and bruises, which he blamed on accidents.

Despite several reports that Christopher was the victim of abuse, there appears to have been no referral ever made to any organisations or support network for male victims.

At no point was Christopher or either of his partners ever charged with a crime relating to the incidents - and police assessed the risk as “standard”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The review states that police officers should be reminded of the need to record details of all persons present when attending reports of domestic abuse.

It adds: “There is no definitive link between Christopher’s death and the issues of domestic abuse. We do not seek to find or lay blame at the door of either Harriet or Isabelle, however the impact upon men of domestic abuse is a subject which is in need of urgent review, analysis, and wider acknowledgement. Domestic abuse against any person is unacceptable and abhorrent.

“This review recognises that the impact of being in a relationship where it is a regular issue can be significant and potentially cause those involved to take the ultimate sacrifice.”

The early help service, the Children’s and Families Practice, was involved with the family twicebut both times it was felt that appropriate interventions had been put in place to address any concerns, states the report.