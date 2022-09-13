Sea of flowers for the Queen covers Milton Keynes memorial site
MK residents continue to show their appreciation of the Queen by leaving flowers at the city’s official memorial site.
By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:20 pm
A huge sea of flowers now covers MK Rose at Campbell Park.
MK Council has acknowledged people’s efforts, saying: “Thank you to everyone for your touching messages and floral tributes.. We’re grateful that flowers are being taken out of cellophane wrappers, and no naked flames or candles are being left.”
When the flowers die they will be composted and used to plant new trees in MK.