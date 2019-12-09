Search for missing 13-year-old girl enters its fourth day in Milton Keynes

Fears are growing for a 13-year-old schoolgirl who has been missing for four days.

Atlanta Butler went missing from home in Sandy on Thursday morning and it is thought she was trying to make her way to Milton Keynes.

Atlanta

Her family, who say she has links to MK and are searching the city, are asking readers to share her photo on social media.

Atlanta was last seen on CCTV at Sandy train station, where it is thought she may have been attempting to get to into London in order to make her way to Milton Keynes.

She has medium length straight red/ brown hair, blue eyes and is around 5ft 1in tall. She may be wearing a mustard yellow hoody with the word ‘Weekender’ on and a thin strap handbag.

Anyone with any information about Atlanta, or thinks they have spotted her, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 198 of 5 December.

Atlanta on CCTV on Thursday