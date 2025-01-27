Search for missing young father-of-five ends in tragedy in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The search for a young dad who mysteriously disappeared from outside his home 15 weeks ago has sadly ended in tragedy.

Police have found a body in the Tattenhoe area and, though formal identification is yet to be conducted, they believe it to be Thomas.

His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The sad discovery ends weeks of hope that 26-year-old Thomas was still alive and living rough while battling mental health issues.

Thomas Roche went missing on October 6 2024

His family never gave up hope that the quiet, countryside-loving young man would return to see them and his five young children, who are aged one, three, four, five and seven all in bed inside.

Family members searched constantly for him, scouring the local woods and parks he loved to frequent, ever since he disappeared just after midnight on Sunday 6 October last year.

Thomas, a twin, had popped out of his flat in Bletchley’s Chester Close, saying he was going to smoke a cigarette, leaving his partner Casey and the chlldren in bed inside.

He left behind his phone, his bank card and his passport and took no clothes or cash with him.

Shortly before he vanished, he had fallen off his bike and suffered a head injury. The family believe this may have left him confused and disorientated at the time he went missing.

And, because Thomas was adept at survivial skills, they believed he may have been living rough outdoors, perhaps sleeping in sheds and garages without being detected.. He was a keen walker, often trekking for miles alone through the countryside.

But late last Thursday night, police announced the sad news that the search was over.. It is not known whether the body was found during one of the organised searches carried out by officers or by a member of the public,

A police spokesperson said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Thomas’ family at this difficult time.”

The news came just two weeks after a large-scale search for Thomas was carried out by specialist K9 search dogs, family members and volunteers.