Search is on for meat-lover to be paid £1,000 to scoff mammoth 32oz steak at Milton Keynes pub

An MK pub is searching for a meat-lover to be paid £1,000 to sample its steaks - including a 32oz Tomahawk cut.

The Caldecotte Greene King Pub & Grill on Bletcham Way has announced the search for a Grill Seeker, who will be tasked with getting together with five friends or family members and sample the pub’s new seasonal menu which launches this week.

As well as trying dishes from the grill, including a brand new king-sized Tomahawk steak, the Grill Seeker will receive a £1,000 reward for the role.

Are you up for this 32oz steak?

The task description calls for a steak fanatic who knows their Tomahawks from their T-bones and has a true passion for the grill.

"As part of the role, the candidate will be provided with free food and drink for themselves and five other guests and will be required to visit their local Pub & Grill for a number of different occasions, reporting back on their experiences," said a spokesman for the pub.

Interested applicants should visit www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-grill/grill-seekers before Monday 14 June explaining in 250 words or less why they should be Pub & Grill’s official Grill Seeker.

Brent Chappell, general manager at the Caldecotte said, “There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and tucking into a tasty steak in the pub, so after a year of restrictions we wanted to give someone in Buckinghamshire the chance to do just that – and get paid for it!

The winner should be a steak connoisseur

“This is a hugely important position, so we’re looking for a real steak connoisseur; someone who knows their rumps from their sirloins and their ribeyes from their fillets, and enjoys nothing more than spending time in the pub with good food and good company.

“You’ll get the opportunity to sample a range of tasty dishes from our new menu, including a whopping 32oz Tomahawk sharer or a mouthwatering 16oz T-bone steak, in exchange for your honest opinions.

“No previous experience is required for the role, just truly talented taste buds, so if you think you’ve got what it takes, fill out an application form and let us know why you should to become our first official Grill Seeker. We’ve fired up the grill, now all we need is you!”