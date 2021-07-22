Search is on for Milton Keynes families to star in BBC's Eat Well for Less show

Producers of BBC1's popular Eat Well for Less show are searching for families in Milton Keynes to take part in a new series of the programme.

The show helps people across the UK save money, sort food facts from food fiction and eat well for less.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average family spends £63.70 on a weekly food shop, with bread and veg are among our biggest spends at the supermarket.

Eat Well for Less is back

A spokesman for Eat Well for Less said: We would really love to feature a family or household from Milton Keynes on the show...We're looking for families / households/ communities who want to find out how to save."

The applicants could be desperate to save but under pressure to keep providing the household favourites. They could have health requirements that affect their diet or simply in need of some new inspiration, said the spokesman.

"Are you battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring meals and food shopping chaos? Or maybe you are just bored of buying and cooking the same foods every week?"

“Any information which you give RDF Television will be processed in accordance with their Privacy Notice, a copy of which can be found here https://www.rdftelevision.com/privacy-notice-potential-contributors/ ."