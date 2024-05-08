Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The search is on for the dog with the waggiest tail as well as the most handsome canine in MK..

The classes are part of this year’s grand dog show at the Big Doggie Do at Willen Lake over the weekend of May 18 and May 19.

People can take their four-legged friends to compete in a variety of categories, including Most Handsome Fella, Best Dressed Dog, Rehomed Rovers,

Most Beautiful Bitch, Golden Oldies and Youthful Yearling.

There will also be a Young Owners Award designed for handlers aged seven to 14 years.

The dog show, sponsored by MK Vet Group, runs on both days from 1pm.

Competitors can sign-up at the registration desk, which opens at midday. Entries are £1 per dog per category, cash only. For safety, dogs under six months old cannot be entered into classes.

There’ll be plenty more tail-wagging fun in the arena too, with displays from Little Nipppers, Griffin Entertainment and more.

New for this year, a Talks Tent will host tutorials and demonstrations from the likes of Guide Dogs, Pup Club, and Jackador Dog Training.

There’ll be stalls packed with treats for both people and pets, providing everything from accessories shopping and training services to charities and delicious street food.

The Big Doggie Do is organised by The Parks Trust, the charity caring for MK’s parks.

