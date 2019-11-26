Search still on in Milton Keynes for special needs boy who went missing in his pyjamas

Police are still searching for a vulnerable special needs teenager who may have made his way to Milton Keynes in his pyjamas.

Joshua Worwood is 18 but has the mental age of a 10 or 11-year-old.

The teenager, who has a speech impediment, went missing from his Coventry home early on Sunday morning.

He took his bus and train passes but has no money, food or phone.

Joshua lived in Milton Keynes when he was younger and has relatives in MK. His family say he often talks about visiting MK and could have found his way here using buses and trains.

Today his mum Rachel appealed for people to call West Midlands police on 999 if they spot him.

She said: "We noticed him gone on Sunday morning when his dad went to work just after 7am. He could be on the trains, but his pass hasn't been used since Sunday.

"The whole family are finding it hard and we just want him home safe."

Joshua is 5ft 4ins tall and wearing black pyjama bottoms and a grey Call of Duty top with an orange skull on it, along with a navy coat and navy trainers.