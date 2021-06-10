Seaside-inspired clothing company to open up at Central Milton Keynes

A shop that sells clothing inspired by the coast has opened up at Central Milton Keynes - the furthest point from the sea.

Popular Crew Clothing was founded in Salcombe and grew from the back of a windsurfing shop to opening in London's King’s.

Its womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections feature timeless designs and supersoft fabrics.

Crew Clothing

The store is in Silbury Arcade, in the former Cath Kidston shop.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk director, said: “centre:mk is continuing to thrive, reflected in Crew Clothing’s selection of the destination for its debut in the catchment. We are thrilled to add Crew Clothing to our extensive line-up of retail brands, including luxury beauty concept, H Beauty, with the brand having recently opened their doors to their largest standalone store in the UK at centre:mk in April.”