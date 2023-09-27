Second Greggs store opens just a few hundred metres from the first at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hungry shoppers at the city centre need never be more than a short walk away from a Greggs as the company opens a second store at centre:mk this week.

The new store is in Middleton Hall, next to NatWest bank, and is just a few hundred metres from the first, which is in Silbury Arcade. It has created 22 new jobs.

Greggs baked goods and snacks have rocketed in popularity in recent years and, according to public data website YouGov, it’s the UK’s most popular dining brand.

The company now has almost 2,000 locations across the UK and employs around 22,000 staff. Its best-selling product is the sausage roll, selling two million units a week, followed by the steak bake, pizza slice, sausage, bean and cheese melt, chicken bake and vegan sausage roll.

Greggs bosses say sales have gone up nearly a fifth compared to this time last year and its food remains "compelling" to customers in the cost-of-living crisis.

YouGov states that 100% of people have heard of Greggs, and the brand is liked by 75% of them. It’s disliked by only 9%, while 17% of people are neutral,

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said today: “Our new shop in Milton Keynes has brought 22 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”