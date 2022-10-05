Second spectacular light festival due to light up Milton Keynes

Thousands of people are expected to visit Milton Keynes for an incredible light and lantern festival which is opening in the city in November.

More than 6,500 early-bird tickets were sold for Land of Lights on the first day of sale last month with thousands more snapped up since as tickets became available for general sale,

To be held at Gulliver’s Land, it will include 12 vivid dreamworlds featuring gigantic lanterns inspired by animals, mega monuments and wonders of the natural world.

The Land of Lights festival begins at Gulliver's Land in MK in November

The festival is not to be confused with this week’s City of Codes & Light Festival, which is being staged to celebrate MK’s newly-awarded city status.

This four day event comes to a climax on Saturday - October 8 - with a free and family-friendly celebration in City Square at Central Milton Keynes.

Organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) in partnership with local cultural institutions including Milton Keynes City Council, it promises live music and entertainment and stunning laser light shows from 6pm to 11pm.

Meanwhile, the Land of Lights at Gulliver’s will open on November 12 and run until February 26 2023.

There will be one mile of amazing light installations featuring more than 50,000 LED lights, plus an eclectic mix of music and entertainment. A wide selection of street food and seasonal drinks will be available throughout the festival.

More than 100 people are involved in the production process undertaken by Zigong Lantern Group, which takes three months to finish as each lantern is carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival Manager, said: “We are thrilled to announce the opening night of Land of Lights will be Saturday 12 November. We have been blown away by the reaction so far with so many people buying tickets both from the local area but also far and wide, giving the city’s economy a really welcome boost.

“Land of Lights will be bursting with colour, energy and culture. It’s a brilliant opportunity to brighten up your winter and will provide a dazzling experience suitable for all ages. .

