Second Tory councillor defects to Labour in less than two weeks in Milton Keynes

Labour group members are triumphant today (Monday) after a second Conservative councillor switched allegiance to join them.

Long-standing Tory Cllr James Lancaster has switched just seven weeks after he was re-elected, slamming Rishi Sunak for ‘a shameful lack of leadership’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had accused the Conservative government of “making things worse” for his constituents in his Tattenhoe ward.

Cllr James Lancaster has switched from Conservative to Labour in MK

First elected in 2019 and e-elected in May, Councillor Lancaster has become the second MK Tory councillor to quit the party and join Labour in less than a fortnight.

The first was Cllr Joe Hearnshaw from Stony Stratford ward. Earlier this month he announced he was switching to Labour because the country “in chaos” under the Tory government.

Councillor Lancaster said today: “Serving as a councillor for my community in Tattenhoe is one of the greatest honours of my life. I have always done my best to speak up for local residents and fight for what they deserve. In 2019 when I first stood for election to the City Council, it was as a Conservative candidate because I believed that they were the party that could deliver prosperity and opportunity for all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But the past few years have shown only that the Conservatives are the party of chaos. Inflation is soaring. Mortgage prices are rocketing. The cost of living crisis, the flames of which were fanned by Liz Truss’ mini-budget, has only worsened under Rishi Sunak. And yet Conservative MPs have spent more time recently arguing over parties and peerages than tackling the many problems facing the British people.

“In the recent local election campaign I was just about able to defend the record of the ‘Local Conservatives’. But the final straw for me was the disgraceful response to the video of Conservative staff drinking and dancing at a Christmas party in breach of Covid lockdown rules.

"Rishi Sunak has shown a shameful lack of leadership, and I am no longer prepared to defend the Conservative Party to the public. They are no longer fit to govern, and it’s time to make way for someone else who can.

“Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party into a serious government-in-waiting. On the economy, on the NHS, on crime, on the cost of living – the Labour Party has been putting forward sensible solutions that will address the needs of our country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I will continue to speak up for and fight for the residents of Tattenhoe ward, who it is my great honour to serve.”

Council leader Pete Marland said: “James has always had a reputation as an excellent ward councillor, and I am delighted that he has decided to join the Labour Party. He is very welcome.”

Milton Keynes Conservative Group was “disappointed” today at Cllr Lancaster’s decision. Their leader Cllr David Hopkins said: "As Local Conservatives, we all work to better the lives of all our residents in all parts of MK and remain committed to calling out and challenging the policies of the current Labour-Lib Dem administration.