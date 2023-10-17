Secret high-rise prankster leaves people in Milton Keynes wondering 'How on earth is this possible?'
A secret prankster who is taking everyday objects and putting them in very high places has left city people baffled.
The antics of ‘Cone Master’ started earlier this year, when orange and white traffic cones started mysteriously appearing on top of 12m tall lampposts and high road sign in Milton Keynes.
People have been recorded the sightings on social media, speculating how on earth anyone could do it.
There been speculation that the culprit uses a high power drone, or else is particularly agile and can shin up poles.
Over the last few weeks, it appears ‘Cone Master’ has progressed to electric scooters and bikes – again placing them in high places such as on the top of bus shelters.
Now there is a small army of spotters, scouring city streets and waiting for evidence of more antics.
"This is currently my most favourite thing about living in Milton Keynes!,” said one social media user.
Another described Cone Master’s pranks as ‘Absolutely ridiculous, dangerous, irresponsible, idiotic, FANTASTIC!”
Meanwhile, it seems the craze is spreading as the media has been reporting more mysterious happenings elsewhere in the country.
A shopping trolley was spotted perched carefully on top of a lamppost at Malvern Shopping Park earlier this month and this led to a post on a Facebook group called Pointless Gates, Silly Signs and other Associated Infrastructure.
One Milton Keynes reader commented: “It appears our very own MK cone bandit has some diverse competition up north.”