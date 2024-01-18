Secretary of State for Education visits budding code-makers at Milton Keynes College

She was impressed with what she saw

The Secretary of State for Education has visited future code-makers at the Bletchley’s South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT).

Part of the Milton Keynes College group, the Institute delivers higher technical education in subjects ranging from digital skills and coding to game design and cyber-crime.

Situated aptly next door to Bletchley Park, the former site of the WW2 codebreakers, it is one of 21 such establishments that have opened across the country to specialise in delivering world class technical education.

Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan with Iain Stewart MP during their visit to the South Central Institute of Technology in Bletchley.

It has partnered with a range of employers both local and national to offer a curriculum to students that brings education and business closer together, encourages collaboration between colleges and business, and deliver world class technical education.

Gillian Keegan said: “The South Central Institute of Technology is making our next generation of code makers next door to the old site of the WW2 codebreakers.

“It was excellent to meet the leadership team behind the SCIoT and see first-hand the range of courses being undertaken by students not only from Milton Keynes but also from further afield.”

She was accompanied on her visit by Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart, who described the Institute as a “truly brilliant facility here in Bletchley.”

He said: “The SCIoT is providing students a hands-on approach to learning about technology, digital subjects and coding, and the Secretary of State really enjoyed meeting the staff, students and leadership team.”

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal for Milton Keynes College Group said: "It was a wonderful boost to receive a visit from the Secretary of State and to have the opportunity for her to see at first-hand what a fabulous facility the South Central Institute of Technology is.

“It was great to be able to explain to her just how much the SCIoT is helping to create digital futures for so many people and to provide the much needed 21st century skills in such high demand in the Milton Keynes area."