Section 60 order extended across Milton Keynes following knife incidents last night

A section 60 order has been extended across parts of Milton Keynes following incidents involving knives yesterday evening. Fortunately no one was injured during these incidents.

Officers were supported by colleagues in a police helicopter, which residents may have heard last night, to identify suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of arrests were made at the time and investigations continue today. Police extend thanks to all those who have spoken to officers making enquiries in the area.

The map shows the area covered by the Section 60 order which has been extended until tonight (23/6)

The extended section 60 order will now expire at 11.18pm tonight (23/6), covering the same area.

Whilst the section 60 has been in place, a number of stop searches have taken place resulting in a knife and drugs being seized.

Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone, Deputy Commander for Milton Keynes policing area, said: “I’m disappointed that we are still seeing individuals carrying knives in our city. I remain committed to ending this violence and section 60 orders, like the one in place at the moment, help us to swiftly remove knives from the streets after violent incidents, when many look to exploit others to carry their weapons for them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst I understand the concern that these incidents will cause amongst our community, it is important to note that our investigations do not show that there is a risk to the wider public.