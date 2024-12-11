Security forces investigate mystery disappearance of talented Cranfield professor from Milton Keynes

A university professer who is an expert in his field has been mysteriously missing for two weeks, it has been revealed.

Dr Orhan Ekren, who lives in Milton Keynes with his wife and two children, vanished on November 26.

Dr Ekran served as a lecturer at Cranfield University, where he specialised in mechanical engineering.

He was last seen at around 10.40pm in the vicinity of Camden Market, near Camden Lock, and was carrying a dark backpack.

The backpack was found the following day near the canal, but there has been no trace of Dr Ekran since.

Police have put out an appeal for anyone with information and asked people to call 999 immediately if they see him.

The news of his disappearance has been shared with a written statement by the Chamber of Mechanical Engineers in Turkey.

They say: “No news from Dr. Orhan Ekren since 26 November. Security forces in England and the London Consulate are continuing the search operations uninterruptedly.

The statement adds: “We hope that Dr Orhan Ekren is found safe and sound. We follow the process closely and are in constant communication with authorised mercenaries. Thank you to all official agencies who supported us during this process.”

Dr Ekren, who is known for his work in the field of energy systems as well as mechanical engineering, had undertaken important roles in international projects, said the Chamber.

Metropolitan Police are particularly keen to speak to people that live in the Camden area, or who might have been in the area at the time, or that have a barge moored on the canal.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have seen Orhan or who has information about his whereabouts is urged to please call 101 quoting 5132/27NOV or reference 01/1137478/24. For an immediate sighting, dial 999.”

Dr Ekren was Professor in the Solar Energy Institute at Ege University in Turkey for many years. He has also studied as a Postdoc researcher in Southern Illinois University in the USA.

His main research interests are energy efficiency, energy saving, heat pumps, renewable heating and cooling, magnetic cooling, integration of renewable energy systems into buildings and sustainability.