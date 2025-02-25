See how a huge and filthy housing eyesore has been transformed with sparking new homes in Milton Keynes

Blocks of 200 filthy flats where living conditions were dubbed ‘vomit-inducing have replaced with sparkling newly-built homes on an MK estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notorious Serpentine Court on Bletchley’s Lakes Estate was built only 50 years ago but had deteriorated into a huge eyesore over the years.

The council flats suffered with damp, mould and cockroach infestations, causing a local councillor to once famously describe the living conditions as ‘vomit-inducing’ during his visit there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK City Council launched a consultation about regenerating the estate and 90% of residents agreed that the only solution was to demolish the entire Serpentine Court development and build new housing on the land,

The Serpentine Court flats before and after

Tenants were gradually moved out and rehomed so the work could begin.

This week the council has proudly published photos of the first batch of almost-completed new homes, which will be ready for occupation this Spring.

A spokesperson said: “Milton Keynes City Council’s major regeneration project in Bletchley has reached a new milestone with all roof tiles of the new buildings now in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority borrowed almost £70m to fund the phased development, plus a £15m grant from Homes Englnd, and it is taking up to two years to complete. The houses are being built to a high standard and highly energy efficient.

The construction work is being led by developer GRAHAM. Work started last year and almost 200 new homes will be built in the first phase, along with a new park, and community space.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Ed Hume visited the site this month to see the progress first-hand. He said: “It was brilliant to… see the project coming to life. These new homes will make a real difference, providing families with high-quality housing which will help them in so many ways.

“We’re not too far away from the first homes being ready and I’m sure the new tenants will be delighted. The Lakes Estate has a brilliant community, and I’m incredibly proud of how they’ve worked with us to shape this regeneration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hume said development will provide Serpentine Court residents and other local families waiting for a council home with high-quality housing, in line with the council’s aims to renew the Lakes Estate and give local people a greater sense of belonging and pride in their area.

The project has been shaped by years of collaboration with the local community, who helped design plans that were approved in 2022. Some improvements have already been made to the rest of the estate, including four new play parks and courtyard upgrades.

The Lakes was built in the late 1960s and early 70s by the Greater London Council (GLC) and was designed to take the London overspill population.

It was designed to be different from the surrounding housing, with spacious rooms, flat roofs, generous gardens and plenty of green space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the GLC was proud of its creation, hailing it as the “finest modern architecture” for a working class estate.

Today the estate is a close-knit community, including many of the original London familes, and is known for its strong sense of community spirit,