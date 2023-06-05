The Flying Scotsman is set to pass through Milton Keynes this evening (Monday).

If its timetable goes to schedule, people will be able to see it at Milton Keynes Central at precisely 8.17pm.

Six minutes earlier, it can be seen at Hanslope junction, while at 8.21pm it should reach Bletchley.

The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year

The Flying Scotsman is owned by the National Railway Museum in York and is celebrating its centenary this year. As part of the celebrations, it is travelling the country for events to give people the chance to see the famous engine for themselves.

Described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world, the train was built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway for journeys between Edinburgh and London. the capitals of Scotland and England, via the East Coast Main Line.

It cost £7,944 to build at the Doncaster Works and, with a length of 70ft, it weighs 97 tonnes.

It was officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph and the first to circumnavigate the globe. But the name 'Flying Scotsman' was given to it after the daily 10.00 London to Edinburgh rail service, which started in 1862.

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction and was the first steam locomotive to be officially recorded as reaching 100 miles per hour. It also set a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles in 1989 while in Australia.