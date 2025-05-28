See the planning applications lodged this month that could affect your area of Milton Keynes

51 WENFORD, BROUGHTON, MILTON KEYNES, MK10 7AN. Change of use from dwellinghouse (use class C3) to 5 bedroom HMO (use class C4).

Land north of the junction of Ridgeway and Queen Eleanor Street, Galley Hill, Milton Keynes. Construction of new foodstore (Use Class E) together with associated works including parking, access and landscaping. Applicant not specified.

THE SWAN, 2 HIGH STREET, WOBURN SANDS, MK17 8RH. Notification of proposed works to trees in a conservation area.The reduction in height by 1.5m and by 2ft all round the crown of 1x Cherry and 1x Maple. Applicant: Mitchell and Butler.

14 LONGCROSS, PENNYLAND, MILTON KEYNES, MK15 8AR. Proposed change of use from Dwelling (C3) to Children's Care Home (C2) for 2 Children aged between 8 and 16​, Applicant: Grace Ngunyi

BUCKINGHAM HOUSE, BUCKINGHAM ROAD, BLETCHLEY, MILTON KEYNES, MK3 5LD. The demolition of existing buildings and the erection of 92 dwelling houses, alterations to the existing vehicular access, car parking, open space including new landscaping, new pedestrian and cycle links, refuse and cycle stores.

Hospice Of Our Lady And St John, Milton Road, Willen, Milton Keynes, MK15 9AB. Listed Building Consent for the proposed installation of solar panels onto the outbuilding and main building.

Bletchley Landfill Site, Guernsey Road, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes, MK43 5FR. Construction, operation and decommissioning of a photovoltaic solar energy park and ancillary infrastructure. Applicant:​ Jason McGray

35 Stoke Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 3AB. Change of use from a dwellinghouse (Class C3) to a residential care home (Class C2) for two young persons​. Applicant: Nine Points Property Ltd

Former Food Centre, E3 West, Land Bounded By Midsummer Boulevard, Secklow Gate, Lower Twelfth Street And Avebury Boulevard, MK9 3BQ. Approval of reserved matters in respect of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale pursuant to outline planning permission 19/02804/OUT for the construction/erection of 482 residential units, ground floor flexible commercial space (use classes A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, B1(a), D1 and/or D2), landscaping and other associated works​

28 Huntingdon Crescent, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 5NT. Change of use of dwellinghouse (use class C3) to x4 supported living units for 4 adults (use class C2) and internal and external alterations including demolition of existing conservatory and installation of windows and patio door​ Applicant: Liaise Property Company Ltd

7 Stubbs Field, Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, MK5 7GG. Change of Use from dwellinghouse (use class C3) to Children's Care Home (use class C2). Applicant: Mr Zak Hussain