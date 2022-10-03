See the progress of multi-million pound facelift at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes

The multi-million pound plan to upgrade The Hub area just 15 years after it was built is now well underway.

Architects drew up the plans on behalf of The Hub’s landowners and they included adding ‘porte cocheres’ – covered porch-like structures – to the restaurants.

The first porte cocheres have now been completed at the Blossom Room and Turtle Bay by local construction company RSR Ltd, based in Linford Wood.

One of the new porte cocheres at The Hub in Central Milton Keynes

Their work will continue in an anti-clockwise direction around the piazza until each venue has one of the new entrances. This will provide them with all year round seating space and increase the amount of diners they can seat, said a spokesman for The Hub.

Meanwhile, planning permission is still being sought for the biggest project – a revamp of the central piazza, Mortimer Square.

This public space area was described in the architect’s brochure of the plans as “underused and windswept, with limited green space.”

Opened by Her Majesty the Queen in 2007, The Hub had “seen better days” and was in need of a facelift, according to the brochure.

There are exciting plans for the central piazza at The Hub

The plans for Mortimer Square are still awaiting planning permission from MK Council. They include a new fountain and central space and shelters to lessen the impact of the wind so the space can be be enjoyed all year round.

There will be new lighting, more seating and also landscaping a “soften” the area.

Once complete, The Hub will provide a “new and exciting destination” Milton Keynes to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, said the spokesman,

The Hub’s landowner is funding the improvements, with no cost to businesses and residents.

Leigh Strathearn, part-owner of Blossom Room and Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar said: “We’re delighted with the finished look of our porte cochere and the space it has produced for our customers.