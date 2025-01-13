See what one area of Milton Keynes did to make its residents feel happier and healthier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community council has gone the extra mile to ensure all its residents in one of the most deprived chunks of MK have a happier and healthier future.

It has opened a special health and wellbeing hub on Coffee Hall for the use of people living in the Woughton parish area.

The building, official unveiled this month, will house everything from support group and healthy eating lessons to language skills to mental health sessions.

There will be a focus on providing health promotion and wellbeing help, plus it will be a hub of the community for people to meet, chat and make new friends.

The new Woughton Community Hub on Coffee Hall opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Woughton Community Council’s area covers Leadenhall, Eaglestone, Peartree Bridge, Coffee Hall, Beanhill, Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge, some of which have been named the most deprived estates in Milton Keynes, with hundreds of people living in poverty.

The building was provided by MK City Council with support from the Mears Group plus dozens of local contractors and businesses.

It offers relaxed spaces, including small meeting rooms, a large, open area and a kitchen table which is perfect for tea, toast and chats. Alongside gardens front and back, there is also an office that can be used as shared workspace for local charities and others working within the community.

Local companies, together with volunteers from the Mears Group, refurbished the building over a three month period, installing an air source heating system, solar panels and improved insulation, making the place extra efficient and more affordable to run.

With a full electrical system overhaul, new LED lighting, new fire system, donation of new white goods and new floors throughout, the new hub is not only good to look at, but great for the environment too.

Donna Fuller, leader of Woughton Community Council and Cabinet member of the city council, said: “The hub will provide a real opportunity to do things differently. It will bring agencies to the parish will help us address some of the inequality that people in Woughton face, as well as helping build confidence, new skills and community connections.

"We can’t thank Mears and their partners enough for the help they have provided.”

Neil Owen, Regional Director for Mears, said: “This has been a really rewarding project to be involved in, and it has been great to work with so many of our partners who have donated time and resources to help create a much needed centre for Woughton. This was a real passion project for us and we are excited to see what comes next!”

More information about Woughton Community Council can be found here.

The Mears Group is a leading provider of services to the housing, facilities management and care sectors. It manages and maintains around 450,000 homes across the UK and works predominantly with central and local Government, typically through long-term contracts.

The Mears Foundation is the chartable arm of the Mears Group, who aim to support and assist individuals, equipping them with the tools and resources they require to become stronger and more self-sufficient. More information can be found here.