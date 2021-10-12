'Sehr gut': Ocktoboerfest's Bavarian experience goes down a treat in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional Oktoberfest in MK on Saturday.

Part of Campbell Park was transformed for the a traditional Bavarian bash, which included a huge beer tent and professional entertainment.

The Oktoberfest is the world's largest Volksfest, held annually in Bavaria in Germany. There, it is a 16 to 18-day folk festival with more than six million people from around the world attending.

In Mk the event was squeezed into a day, which included lashings of German beer, traditional food and plenty of foot stomping, dancing and hearty singing.

Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere on camera.

1. People went to great efforts to look the part Photo: Jane Russell Photography

2. The beer was enjoyed by all Photo: Jane Russell Photography

3. Getting into the Ocktoberfest spirit Photo: Jane Russell Photography

4. The beer got the seal of approval from this guest Photo: Jane Russell Photography