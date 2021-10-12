'Sehr gut': Ocktoboerfest's Bavarian experience goes down a treat in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional Oktoberfest in MK on Saturday.
Part of Campbell Park was transformed for the a traditional Bavarian bash, which included a huge beer tent and professional entertainment.
The Oktoberfest is the world's largest Volksfest, held annually in Bavaria in Germany. There, it is a 16 to 18-day folk festival with more than six million people from around the world attending.
In Mk the event was squeezed into a day, which included lashings of German beer, traditional food and plenty of foot stomping, dancing and hearty singing.
Photographer Jane Russell was there to capture the atmosphere on camera.