Self-confessed 'most hated person' in Milton Keynes town aims to prove he has a good heart

Resident Phillip Webb is known for his often outspoken views on the Wolverton Massive Facebook page.

A railway buff, he is an avid campaigner to preserve the history of Wolverton Works in the old railway town and has fought to prevent the buildings from being demolished to make way for new housing.

He has also commented in a critical way about the state of Wolverton and some of its shops. But his debates and views have led to a string of “nasty” comments on social media, he said.

"Over the years me and my family have been subject to a lot of hate, including messages on Facebook telling me I need to jump in front in front of a train,” he said.

"I am fed up with reading nasty and negative comments about me online and this needs to change. I have been trying to better my health and the way people who don't know me see me.

"People seem to think because I helped save Wolverton Works from demolition that I am stupid nasty, racist, sexist, etc. But this is not the case at all and those closest to me know this.”

Phillip is now planning to do some sponsored walks to raise money for two charities close to his heart – Cancer Research and the Miscarriage Association UK.

"I want to take this chance to let people see who the real Phillip is and not Wolverton’s most hated person,” he said.

"We have been through three miscarriages and lost relatives to cancer… It has got me feeling there is some I can do to help.

"I get a lot of hate and disrespect . so I am hoping that by doing these charity walks I will bring some positive feelings about me. I will doing the walks in costume, which is heavy.”

