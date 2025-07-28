Self-driving shuttles are set to be tested in more parts of Milton Keynes thanks to funding from the Department for Transport.

As part of the StreetCAV Plus project, autonomous shuttles will be trialled between the train station and Hotel La Tour.

The extended trial area will allow researchers to understand how the shuttles can safely navigate an urban space, and will also test how the service works in different traffic conditions.

If trials of the technology are safely completed, the process could lead to the removal of drivers from self-driving vehicles on the country’s roads.

The vehicles will be monitored from a new control room in the city centre during the trial, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

The self-driving shuttles, which can adapt to drive at speeds of 15mph or slower in busy areas, will have capacity for up to eight passengers around the city centre, and will stop at multiple pick-up and drop-off points.

New Zealand-based company Ohmio, whose UK headquarters are based in Milton Keynes, constructed the shuttles.

The StreetCAV Plus project is led by Milton Keynes City Council and Smart City Consultancy, who are based in Newport Pagnell.

Around 15 jobs have been created through the project, while recent graduates from Cranfield University have joined the team.

Cabinet member for planning and pacemaking at Milton Keynes City Council Shanika Mahendran said: “The driverless shuttles are a fantastic example of the innovation that is taking place right here in our city.

“We’ve been able to show the vehicles off to potential investors and decision makers who were all inspired with the progress we’re making in trialling smart city tech.”

