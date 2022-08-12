Self-taught Milton Keynes artist creates amazing artwork out of just nails and string

String artist Ben Koracevic creates some impressive works of art using just string and nails

After putting in some painstaking hours to practice to perfect his niche work he is turning the art scene on its head.

At first glance, the detailed artworks of Milton Keynes based Ben Koracevic looks like it’s rendered in graphite pencil.

But Ben, 29, creates incredible artworks depicting celebrities, landscapes and iconic cultural moments using just nails and string. Arguably his most impressive work to date is a sizeable piece of the Warner Bros film Harry Potter - featuring 59,000 nails and 5,000 metres of string which took over

800 hours to create.

The level of detail in his works is impressive considering the materials he works with. From creating iconic portraits of celebrities from Marilyn Monroe to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, his simplistic method of using just nails and string does not mean an incredible amount of detail is featured in this work.

Said Ben: “The string acts the same as a pencil where you build shade and depth by laying multiple pieces of string.

It’s hard to believe that Ben is able to create such impressive pieces after only three years and no formal art training an amateur artist.

“In my previous career I was a greenkeeper on a golf course where I was fortunate enough to travel the world and work at some top venues. I genuinely believed that was my set career, but when I saw a video of String Art I was hooked.”

Ben now possesses an impressive portfolio of over 30 artworks, each piece taking hundreds of hours to create and double the amount of nails.

His work has been sold around the world and displayed in exhibitions across London. Unsurprisingly Ben’s work has been received with

admiration and respect for the unique nature of his work.