Senior NHS surgeon who lives in Milton Keynes is struck off for claiming Covid pandemic was a 'worldwide conspiracy'

A senior NHS surgeon from Milton Keynes has been struck off the medical register after stating that the Covid pandemic was a ‘worldwide conspiracy’.

Mr Muhammad Adil, 64, thought he was entitled to free speech when he posted a series of videos on YouTube and Twitter shortly after the first lockdown in 2020.

He described the pandemic as a ''conspiracy brought on by the United Kingdom, Israel and America as part of a multibillion scam being manipulated for the benefit of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organisation.''

Mr Adil, who was working in Greater Manchester at the time, also echoed views of conspiracy theorists who believed the pandemic was being used to impose a new world order'.

These stated: "Vaccines would be given to everyone, by force if necessary, which could potentially contain microchips that affect the human body and further the 5G mobile phone technology.''

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was held in June 2022 and Mr Adil told the panel he had said something “silly” and admitted it was not in the best interests of the public.

He was suspended for six months so he could reflect upon his behaviour.

However, months later in November 2022, the surgeon took to Twitter again, posting tweets saying: ''Covid is only a flu virus. It has not killed people. People have been killed by lockdowns, fear created of dying, heart attacks, cancers, lung diseases, strokes, lack of medical facilities, dehydration, isolation depression due to financial hardship.

"Not a single trial has proved efficacy of mRNA vaccine to be safe and effective. It neither stopped transmission of virus, treatment or prophylaxis as vast scientific evidenced proved. Rather injuries & deaths are attributed to toxic deaths due to myocarditis, strokes, paralysis, arrhythmias & deaths.”

“I knew this hoax before anyone else would have known it and widely expressed my concerns widely across the world."

He claimed Covid-19 did not exist and was just a ‘flu-like illness’.

In the light of Mr Adil’s second outburst, an MPTS fitness to practice panel was organised to consider the surgeon’s future.

Meanwhile the surgeon’s supporters launched a petition on Change.org, raising more than £8,000 towards legal costs in a battle to get him reinstated under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights – that everyone has the right to freedom of expression.

However a High Court Judge dismissed the appeal, noting that freedom of speech could be restricted ''in the interests of public safety and for the protection of public health.''

Mr Adil did not attend the fitness to practice hearing this month but issued a statement indicating his views were unchanged.

It said: “There is ample circumstantial evidence to suggest that the pandemic was pre-planned by state actors and wealthy individuals and institutions. There are many Doctors who use the term "plandemic.

"There is evidence that politicians have not told the truth about the declared pandemic and have exaggerated the risk posed by the infection...”

The panel agreed it was plain that Mr Adil did not accept his actions were wrong and he had “unquestionably abused his position as a doctor” by publicising his views.