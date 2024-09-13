SERCO have been awarded a 16 month lease to operate Bletchley Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event management company, and their partner More Leisure Community Trust are taking over operations at Bletchley Leisure Centre from InspireAll.

This short term arrangement will allow Milton Keynes City Council to consider options for longer-term operations of the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new agreement, which comes into force on November 1, Serco Leisure will invest in new fitness equipment for the gym.

Serco Leisure has been awarded a 16-month lease to operate Bletchley Leisure Centre

Earlier this year, Serco Leisure, the current UK Pool & Spa Water Leisure Operator of the Year was awarded a five-year contract by Buckinghamshire Council to operate leisure centres across the county.

This covers Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre in Aylesbury, Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in Buckingham, Evreham Leisure Centre, Beacon Sports Centre and Theatre and the Little Marlow Running Track.

Speaking about winning the lease to operate Bletchley Leisure Centre, the managing director for Serco Leisure Simon Lane said: ‘We look forward to the beginning of this exciting partnership with Milton Keynes City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our vision at Serco Leisure is to help our customers make more of every day.

‘From November 1 2024, we will be bringing those words to life for the thousands of people who use this excellent, multi-purpose facility.’

Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for regulatory services Cllr Mick Legg said: ‘This contract means we can continue to provide residents with facilities they enjoy and value, while expanding the services at Bletchley Leisure Centre to offer new ways to stay active and healthy.’