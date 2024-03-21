Seven Milton Keynes schools to get 'lollipop' crossing patrol workers to keep children safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven schools in the city have been given the funds to employ dedicated school crossing patrollers to help pupils cross the road safely.

The money has come from a new grant through Milton Keynes City Council.

Following a successful application process, each of the schools will receive up to £5,000 per year for three years to fund the post.

Thirteen applications to the grant were received by the council and each site was assessed by road safety experts to check whether location was suitable for a school crossing patroller.

Schools that did not receive grant funding this time may be able to benefit from other road safety schemes the city council is considering, say council officials.

The schools that will receive the ‘lollipop’ grant are:

North Crawley C of E Primary School, North Crawley

The Willows School and Early Years Centre, Fishermead

Long Meadow School, Shenley Brook End

Wavendon Gate School, Wavendon Gate

Wyvern School, Wolverton

Rickley Park Primary School, Bletchley

Pepper Hill School, Bradville