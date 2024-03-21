Seven Milton Keynes schools to get 'lollipop' crossing patrol workers to keep children safe
Seven schools in the city have been given the funds to employ dedicated school crossing patrollers to help pupils cross the road safely.
The money has come from a new grant through Milton Keynes City Council.
Following a successful application process, each of the schools will receive up to £5,000 per year for three years to fund the post.
Thirteen applications to the grant were received by the council and each site was assessed by road safety experts to check whether location was suitable for a school crossing patroller.
Schools that did not receive grant funding this time may be able to benefit from other road safety schemes the city council is considering, say council officials.
The schools that will receive the ‘lollipop’ grant are:
North Crawley C of E Primary School, North Crawley
The Willows School and Early Years Centre, Fishermead
Long Meadow School, Shenley Brook End
Wavendon Gate School, Wavendon Gate
Wyvern School, Wolverton
Rickley Park Primary School, Bletchley
Pepper Hill School, Bradville
Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member with Responsibility for the Public Realm, said: “We know that recruiting for school crossing patrollers is something that’s far more effective at a really local level within the school community rather than being organised centrally by the city council. We’ve decided to share funds with schools to help them do just that; far more common sense, and because the grant is offered on a three-year cycle, other schools can consider applying next time if their circumstances change.”